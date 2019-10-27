Missions for Taylorville in need of the communities help

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Efforts are still underway to recover the city of Taylorville after a tornado that struck the city in 2018.
Missions for Taylorville is currently working on building two new homes for those families. One family says they've been living with their loved ones since the tornado.
"I've been homesick for sure," said home owner Barb Wicker.
She says they started building the house in September and things have been moving at a slow pace.
"It's been a struggle getting some volunteers recently," said wicker.
Her family and her feel like people have forgotten that the people of Taylorville still need help. She says she's not the only one waiting for a new home; there's a few.
However, she's determined to finish her home for her family. She's just hopeful that more volunteers will sign up to help her get it done.
To volunteer contact Missions for Taylorville.