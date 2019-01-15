TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — After months of raising donations, Missions for Taylorville is now distributing its first financial support to families affected by December's tornado.
"We're trying to make sure we don't leave anybody behind," said director Ed Legg. "We're trying to make sure we reach out to every home."
The organization is handing out vouchers worth up to $5000 to affected families. The first seven families received their vouchers Tuesday night. The vouchers are good at local businesses who partnered with Missions for Taylorville to provide building supplies to families who lost part of all of their home.
"There is still a great need for monetary donations to help those individuals because there were several homes that were uninsured," Legg said.
To find out how you can continue to help, click on the Missions for Taylorville website or Facebook page.