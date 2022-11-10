Decatur, Ill (WAND) – As water levels on the Mississippi River continue to drop consumers could soon face higher prices while farmers could be seeing less coming into their bank accounts.
The Mississippi is vital to transporting corn and soybeans to export terminals on the Gulf coast. Barges also move commodities like coal and fuel. But a months long drought is drying up the river threatening a key method of moving agricultural products. This week the St. Louis area saw the river four-to-five feet below normal levels. Further south some areas have seen the river drop more than ten feet.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to keep the river flowing for essential barge traffic between St. Louis and Cairo. They have added extra dredges this summer and fall. Dredging has been ongoing since July 6th.
