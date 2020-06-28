JACKSON, Miss. (WAND) - Mississippi lawmakers voted Sunday to remove the Confederate battle emblem from their flag.
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said he will sign the bill, and the state flag would lose its official status as soon as it's signed.
The state faced mounting pressure to change its flag over the past month amid protests against racial injustice in the United States.
A commission will design a new flag that cannot include the Confederate symbol and must have the words "In God We Trust" on it. Voters will be asked to approve the new design in the Nov. 3 election. If they reject it, the commission will set a different design, under the same guidelines, to be voted on later.
Mississippi had the last state flag that incorporated the emblem widely seen as racist.
