BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WAND) - A Missouri restaurant decided to reopen as a private club in order to avoid an order from health officials to close.
According to NBC affiliate KSHB, Rae's Cafe in Blue Springs was told by Jackson County health officials to close its doors Friday after receiving reported violations of the county's COVID-19 order. On Saturday morning, a KSHB photographer took a picture of a sign on the restaurant door showing the business was now "Rae's Private Club."
Patrons were able to enter with a $1 membership fee, which was collected at the door. A dress code said only "no masks allowed."
"By entering this club, you admit that you are not a member of the general public," the sign said. "By signing your name, you record your membership and attendance."
Members are allowed to suggest items for the menu.
Jackson' County's Aug. 4 health order said it applied to places of public accommodation, including "any place or business offering or holding out to the general public goods, services, privileges, facilities advantages or accommodations for the peace, comfort, health and safety for the general public."
The order also said public accommodation "shall not include a private club."
