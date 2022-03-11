LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WAND)- The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports major drug bust.
According to the Patrol's Facebook page, on March 9, troopers in Lafayette County conducted a traffic stop that yielded 16.35 lbs of methamphetamine, 5.2 lbs of cocaine, 4.8 lbs of suspected fentanyl, 200 lbs of marijuana, and approximately $7,400 cash.
WAND is learning more about this case and will continue to update it develops.
