CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 70.
Illinois State Police say the crash happened just before 6:30 Friday night near Mile Marker 127 in Cumberland County. ISP says the crash was between two semi-trucks.
State Police say a semi driven by Filimon Ghebremehari of Washington State was driving slowly in the right lane because of a vehicle malfunction. That's when the second semi, driven by Melissa Coleman of Missouri, approached the first.
ISP says Coleman tried to avoid the crash but couldn't, running into the first semi.
Officials say Coleman was ejected from the semi because of the crash. She was airlifted to Carle Hospital in Urbana where police say she later died.
Ghebremehari was cited for violating the minimum speed limit.