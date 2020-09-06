CHICAGO (WAND) - Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy officially tabbed Mitchell Trubisky as his starting quarterback Sunday.
The news, first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter Friday night, was confirmed by Nagy during a video call with the media.
Trubisky edged out former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in an open competition.
"In the end, Mitch won the job," Nagy said. "And I think that's very important for him, for us, for everybody to understand that he worked really hard to get to this point."
In 2018, Nagy's first season as head coach, the Bears went 12-4 as Trubisky was named to the Pro Bowl. Trubisky threw for 3,223 yards with 24 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 95.4 passer rating. He also rushed for 421 yards with three touchdowns.
Trubisky, however, struggled for much of the 2019 season while battling a shoulder injury that required surgery in January. Trubisky ranked 28th in the NFL in Total QBR (39.4), tied for 27th in touchdown passes (17), 21st in passing yards (3,138), 32nd in yards gained per pass attempt (6.1) and 28th in traditional quarterback rating (83.0) as the Bears finished 8-8.
"We know that we all, in a lot of different areas, struggled in 2019," said Nagy. "And so what I think was most impressive, from the end of the season until this past weekend, was to be able to see some of the growth in practice and off the field that Mitch had."
Despite his struggles last year, Trubisky said there's no way he is wasting this opportunity. "I control my own destiny and I'm definitely not going to take this opportunity for granted," Trubisky said on Sunday. "I feel like I got a fresh, new clean slate."
The Bears traded for Foles at the beginning of the new league year. Chicago later declined Trubisky's fifth year option. His contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season.
