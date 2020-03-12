(WAND) - The Major League Baseball’s spring training games have been suspended, according to an official released from MLB.
MLB will also delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus.
The clubs and MLB are working together to prepare for any contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular season.
"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus," according to the statement.
NHL, NBA, and several colleges basketball events have been postponed as well due to COVID-19.
The NFL is also discussing shutting down training facilities.