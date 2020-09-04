EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham County Health Department announced that it will host COVID-19 mobile testing.
Anyone can get tested on Tuesday at the Effingham County Health Department building. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is free and no appointment is required. If you have your insurance card, bring it, but it is not required.
