WASHINGTON (WAND) – A Facebook post warning people about using “airport USB charging stations” is going viral.
WUSA-TV decided to verify if the charging stations are infected with malware, which could steal your data. The term is called “Juice Jacking.”
"Juice Jacking" happens when a hacker installs spyware on a free public charging terminal and then someone plugs their phone into the station, their data is downloaded, malware is uploaded…or both.
However, Apple-certified technician, co-founder of ITechShark, Sayed Ahmed said Apple devices might be harder for a hacker to manipulate. On an iPhone you have the option to choose if you will allow data access once you connect your phone to the charger.
If you do enable it, you could be giving away your information.
Experts say it’s safer to just avoid the public charging stations all together. If you are traveling have your wall charger handy.
If you absolutely have to us a public charging station, you should turn your phone off. But that isn’t 100 percent safe either.
The threat is equal at any public charging station on all types of phones and devices because the USB cable is where your power and data streams passes.
The latest IBM Security research shows, in particular, the transportation industry has become the second most attacked industry where cyber criminals strike.