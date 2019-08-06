DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- This fall, Crossing Healthcare will begin visiting Decatur Public Schools with a specially outfitted RV.
The vehicle, called a mobile health unit, includes a dental suite and exam space where students can receive treatments like immunizations or behavioral health services.
“This is the first mobile health unit that Crossing Healthcare has had,” said chief development and planning officer Julie Brilley. “There are not many throughout the state that are specifically school-based.”
School district leaders say the vehicle will reduce barriers for students to get care.
“This is going to be an opportunity for that student, while they’re at school, to just walk out the door into the mobile unit to be seen and treated for whatever they need to be seen for,” said DPS health services coordinator Angie Wetzel.
Local donors funded the new vehicle, Brilley said. DynaGraphics in Decatur added special graphics to the vehicle’s exterior, she said.