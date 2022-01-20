SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Fire crews were dispatched for a report of a mobile home with smoke and fire showing early Thursday morning.
According to officials, fire crews arrived at 35 Grand Valley Dr around 12:23 a.m. and found a single wide mobile home almost fully involved.
Firefighters began attacking the fire with 1 3/4" hand lines as the siding was beginning to melt off, additional help arrived and deployed a second line form a hydrant located in the front yard.
More crews arrived on scene to establish command and determined the fire to be a Code 1 mobile home fire, and called for a Code M.
City PD spoke to the neighbors who reported no one lived there at this time.
Crews were eventually able to enter the rear door on the Delta side and search the back bedroom area and somewhat towards the front.
Firefighters report they found holes and the floor sagging in the front of the home but determined the search was negative.
Officials say the electric was off, and there was no meter present upon arrival nor was a gas meter located.
CWLP arrived and confirmed the electric was disconnected at the source.
At this time no further information has been made available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.