URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A mobile home in Urbana is considered unlivable after catching fire Tuesday.
Authorities with the Carroll Fire Protection District said the fire, which occurred at 25 Invahoe Drive, happened in the kitchen. Flames burned the ceiling above the kitchen up to the tin roof.
The kitchen is essentially destroyed, responders said. The woman who lived at the home was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.
The state fire marshal was called from Mattoon to determine the cause of the fire.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.