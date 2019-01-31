SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home Thursday in Springfield.
Crews found the Peoria Road home heavily involved when they arrived at about 5:15 p.m. They rescued a dog from the building, which was treated at the scene and left with the owners.
Two adults and one child lived in the home, firefighters tell WAND-TV. None of them were injured, but all are receiving Red Cross assistance.
The dog is expected to go to a vet for further treatment.
A cause and exact damage estimates are unknown late Thursday. Firefighters cleared the scene at about 6:30 p.m.