SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A mobile home, house, and RV all caught fire Friday evening in Springfield.
Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of N. 30th St. around 4:10 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found heavy black smoke and a mobile home, RV, and single-family house all on fire.
The mobile home, house, and RV were all in the same area. Crews said the fire started in one and spread to the others.
Firefighters were able to get the fires under control in about 30 minutes.
An additional engine was called in for manpower due to the extreme heat.
One adult and two children were displaced from the house. One adult was displaced from the mobile home.
The mobile home is most likely a total loss, officials said. About $50,000 worth of damage was done to the house.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fires has not yet been determined.
