DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Having a mobile pharmacy was a vision that took three years to create.
It is the first ever of its kind and tends to cancer patients. It's a tall truck with a small room and Allison Braden, the pharmacist behind it all, believes hundreds of people could be the main beneficiary.
"This could be something that could take off everywhere," Braden said.
The Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois informed WAND News they have developed a "first mobile unit equipped with a USP800 compliant mixing room". Inside the unit is a fully functional biosafety cabinet. There, doctors can create 15 to 50 infusions a day. Dr. Justin Floyd, a medical oncologist, said something like this has never been done before.
Dr. Floyd said this could open doors to services that wouldn't be available based off where people live.
"It may allow patients to participate in clinical trials because we can mix drugs on sight for them," Dr. Floyd added.
Having a mobile pharmacy dedicated to cancer patients could be the first ever in the U.S., giving patients hope one personalized treatment at a time.