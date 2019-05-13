DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A house had moderate fire and smoke damage after a Monday kitchen fire in Decatur.
Firefighters say four engines responded before 7 p.m. to a 2663 Glen Briar Place and forced entry into the home. They found a fire in the kitchen and extinguished it.
Crews found a dog in the house unharmed and reunited it with the family. There were no people injured.
According to a press release, firefighters had the fire under control just over 1 ½ hours after they responded. They are continuing to investigate Monday night.