(WAND) - Modern cancer treatments are proving effective in the battle against cancer.
Results showed at the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago revealed some treatments are increasing survival rates by up to 24%.
Keytruda was a key drug studied: in patients who started their therapy with Keytruda, 23% of the cancer patients lived at least another five years, whereas only 16% patients who tried other forms of treatment lived to five years.
In the past, only 5% of patients lived that long.
For breast cancer patients, in a study of 672 women with the disease found adding Kisqali to the usual hormone blockers as initial therapy helped more than hormone therapy alone.
After three and a half years, 70% of women taking Kisqali were alive compared to 46% who tried other treatments.