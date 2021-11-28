Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer said the vaccine maker could roll out a reformulated vaccine against the omicron coronavirus variant in early 2022.
It’s not clear whether new formulations will be needed, or if current Covid vaccines can provide protection against the new variant that has begun to spread around the globe.
“We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks, but the remarkable thing about the MRNA vaccines, Moderna platform is that we can move very fast,” Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said on BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.”
“If we have to make a brand new vaccine I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities,” the Moderna chief added.
Omicron has been classified as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. It means it is more contagious and better at evading public health measures, vaccines and therapeutics.
Officials said the variant has 30 mutations to the spike protein that allows the virus to enter the body.
Officials have warned that many of these mutations could lead to increased antibody resistance and transmissibility, which could limit the effectiveness of existing Covid vaccines.
