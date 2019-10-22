SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Molina Healthcare and Washington Street Mission are working to help prepare homeless people in Springfield for winter.
Winter kits will be distributed to the community. Each kit will include a blanket, socks, feet and hand warmers, gloves and hats. All giveaways will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The kits are being given out at Washington Street Mission, 408 N. Fourth St. in Springfield from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Molina Healthcare of Illinois has been providing government-funded health care to low-income individuals since 2013.