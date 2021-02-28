CENTRALIA, III (WAND) - Seeing loved ones during the pandemic has been difficult, but even more so for Tiffany Craw, who had not seen her autistic son in over 6 months.
A reunion that touches your heartstrings as Tiffany and her son, Skyler Risley, see each other after 6 long months. "Mom, Mom, Mom!" Skyler yells as he runs to his mom for the first time in months. Sklyer has OCD and is on the Autism Spectrum. His mom says he is the most lovable person you'll ever meet.
"Skyler probably has the mentality of maybe a three year old. So he's very very sweet, and just kind and just really keeps to himself. He's just such a special, young man, we all love him. Anyone who meets him loves him."
Skyler lives in the Warren Murray Developmental Center in Centralia. Tiffany lives in Decatur. Before COVID-19, Tiffany saw her son every three weeks. Then precautions began to grow at the center and Tiffany was not able to see her son as often. "They had very strict guidelines, which is great. I'm so happy they have them in place. It keeps him safe and everyone who works there.“ Weeks turned into months without seeing Skyler.
"We used to go on outings, go to the movies, go to lunch. I'd take him shopping, get his hair cut," Tiffany says. Finally, their long wait came to an end. "The first time I got to see my son in six months and I was just so excited to see him and he was so excited to see me. It was hard to hold tears back."
Skyler and his mom had to make up for lost time, celebrating Christmas a couple months late. But Tiffany says, better late than never! Now, Tiffany hopes things return to normal soon.
“I'm really looking forward she'd actually been able to go see him on a normal schedule and take him out in the community… it's just really been a struggle for him and everybody else there so I just really can't wait till we all get life back to normal.”
