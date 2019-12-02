CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 10-year-old child who was shot Sunday evening in Champaign is in critical condition, but responsive, his mother said.
Officers said the shooting happened around 11:30 Sunday evening in the 1600 Block of Williamsburg Drive.
When police arrived they found 10-year-oldinside suffering from two life-threatening gunshot wounds. The child was rushed to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Police said multiple rounds were fired into the home from the outside. Officers do not believe Decari was the intended target of the shooting.
Decari's mother, L
We are aware of the overnight community incident that resulted in serious gunshot wounds to a student from Stratton Elementary School. The District has activated its trauma response team to provide support to students and staff. The response team includes social workers, psychologists and other professionals who are on site at the school and are trained to talk with students and staff members as needed.
Officers are asking any homeowners with surveillance cameras to come forward who may have captured the shooting.
Anyone with information should call 351-4545.