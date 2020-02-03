HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAND) - An Alabama mother and her newborn have been reunited after test results provided, she did not have opiates in her system when her baby was taken away from her four hours after delivery.
According to the woman’s doctor, she may have tested positive because of eating poppy seed bread the previous day.
Rebecca Hernandez, of Huntsville, Alabama, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Tuesday at Crestwood Medical Center. She was drug tested after the birth and the test came back positive for opiates. The medical staff called the Alabama Department of Human Resources and they took her child.
The test later turned out to be a false-positive.
The medical center declined to comment on why Hernandez was tested. In a statement they said, they are “committed to following the law and regulatory requirements as well as ensuring the health and safety of our patient."
Hernandez told WAFF in Huntsville that what happened was a “nightmare” for her family.
"A newborn baby has to be close to mom," she said in Spanish. "They have to be with the mom. That’s the most important time in their life to be close to the mom when they’re just born.”
Hernandez’ doctor Yashica Robinson said same day drug screenings are a problem, and hospitals should rely on laboratory confirmed tests before they take away their children. The baby and Hernandez both tested negative to those tests.
“I understand everything is a process. I understand you have to follow rules," Hernandez said. "They should’ve done some more research before they decided to call DHR.”