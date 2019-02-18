CLINTON, Ill. (WAND)- The mother of a woman found dead in a Decatur car repair shop is sharing her story in hopes of saving other families similar heartache.
In January, police reported finding the body of Jacinda Jiles, 30, along with her companion Beau Ford, 34, in a backroom at the shop in the 900 block of West Eldorado Street.
Her mother, Shawna Nelson, said Jiles was a former military wife who studied human resources.
“She had five kids, 14 siblings, an ungodly number of nieces and nephews and cousins,” Nelson said.
In recent years, though, Jiles developed a drug addiction, using prescription drugs, then cocaine, then heroin.
“We had a bed over in Chestnut rehab, but she didn’t go,” Nelson said. “That ‘if’ is always a big word … if only.”
Nelson said she hopes sharing the story her daughter’s struggle could help others.
“If I could tell one person to do one thing different than what I did … try harder,” Nelson said. “Try harder to get them the help they need, because there’s so many of them out there, and they don’t understand the pain they’re putting their family through as well as themselves. She went through a lot of pain.”
In the weeks since Jiles and Beau were found dead at the shop, the building caught fire. Firefighters said they are still investigating the fire. Police said they had no update on the investigation into their deaths Monday.