CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - 100 deaths and over 200 people wounded everyday, that's the impact guns have on the country. Moms Demand Change Illinois continue to bring attention to the nationwide issue that is also plaguing Central Illinois.
With their June 4th event, moms and anti-gun activists came together to bring awareness to gun violence. The annual event is usually packed with kids and bouncehouses and games, but 2021 brought a somber tone. Mostly because of recent gun violence in the community like that of Fallen Officer Chris Oberheim.
Moms Demand Action Illinois push for change at the state and national level. Such as pushing for background check bills to make sure guns don't get into the wrong hands. Erin Ewoldt, the leader of Moms Demand Action Illinois says the awareness event happens across the nation.
“It's all across the country. We are also having both the Mayor of Champaign and Urbana," she tells WAND News. "They will make an official proclamation that today is National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Champaign County.” Ewoldt says.
Moms and other activists are hoping to see positive change in the second half of 2021. If you would like to join and support Moms Demand Action, text "Ready" to 64433.
