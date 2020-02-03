(WAND) - The Monday after the Super Bowl is known as National Football Hangover Day.
Now in its second year, National Football Hangover Day was submitted by ESPN Host and Sports Personality Katie Nolan.
Katie wanted to give back to sports fans by devoting an entire day for the recovery of the big game day celebrations the night before.
It’s estimated nearly 14 million people call into work “sick” on Monday.
The registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed the day after the Super Bowl to be celebrated annually beginning in 2019.