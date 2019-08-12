SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Monday is Senior Citizens & Scout Day at the Illinois State Fair.
Fairgoers 60 and older are admitted to the fairgrounds for free.
There will be special events in the Senior Citizens Center throughout the day.
Those include inductions into the Illinois Senior Hall of Fame and more.
Scouts in uniform will also be admitted to the fairgrounds for free. The Scout Day Tent will be located directly outside the entrance to the Carnival Midway.
Other events happening at the fair Monday include:
• Not So Newlywed Game at 11:00 a.m. in the Illinois Building
• 2019 Illinois Senior Brain Game at 1:00 p.m. in the Illinois Building
• Central IL Irish Dance at 6:00 p.m. in Ethnic Village
• Truck & Tractor Pulls at 7:30 p.m. in the Multi Purpose Arena
• The Traveling Salvation Show a Tribute to Neil Diamond (Free Concert) 8:00 p.m. at the Grandstand
For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info.