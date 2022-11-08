(NBC CHICAGO) - The historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing has been delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales and play data.
"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the Multi-state Lottery Association said in a statement.
The Multi-state Lottery Association would not name which state's lottery was experiencing the delay.
"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available," the association added.
The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. Players should hold onto their tickets, the statement said.
The $1.9 billion jackpot, the biggest in lottery history, is for the winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for the cash option, which is valued at $929.1.
The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. The longer the game goes without a winner, the bigger the prize.
And with the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million, there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize.
The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
