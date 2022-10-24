PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24.
Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
It was later discovered that Jayden had suffered a subdural hematoma after a big hit and was quickly rushed into emergency surgery. He continues to recover.
The public is invited to Sherman Village Park Amphitheater, Saturday, October 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. to show its support to Jayden and his family at a free movie night event.
There will be live DJ on site at 5 p.m., yard games, food from area vendors and restaurants, soft drinks, water, hot chocolate, coffee, hot apple cider, movie popcorn, raffle items and more. The movie “Remember the Titans” will show at 6:30 p.m. on the Jumbo screen.
There is no fee to enter, but donations are encouraged to support Jayden and his family as he slowly recovers. This will be a cash only event. Checks for donation will be accepted as well.
A Go Fund Me page is available as well at gofundme.com for Jayden Veesenmeyer Medical Expense Fund.
