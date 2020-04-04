featured Montgomery County confirms first COVID-19 death Apr 4, 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WAND) - A Montgomery man has died from COVID-19.He was in his 50's. It is the first death in Montgomery County. He died in Christian County.His name will not be released until family members are notified. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesIllinois DNR cancels hunting, fishing on state owned or operated sitesPolice: Abduction victim found in car, suspect arrestedMacon County resident who tested positive works for MemorialBuffett Foundation announces more money for meals to first respondersIllinois stay-at-home order extended through April 30Reports show peak of COVID-19 could be soon in Illinois11 Taylorville Senior Living apartment residents test positive for COVID-19Stimulus check is on the way, but do you have to pay it back?Americans who owe child support won't get stimulus checksHigh school teacher, girls' cross country coach arrested for child porn Images Videos Poll