SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Montgomery Gentry will be performing a free concert at the Illinois State Fair.
The fair held a contest, asking people to guess who the performer would be for the Thursday, Aug. 8 concert.
Ten winners will be chosen from those who guessed correctly. They will get a Meet and Greet prize pack.
Montgomery Gentry was founded by vocalists Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry.
Gentry died in a helicopter crash in 2017.
Montgomery continues to tour under the Montgomery Gentry name.