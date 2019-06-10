CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The death of a 4-month-old baby girl is under investigation in Clinton.
The child, named Emily Killian, was found unresponsive Sunday, June 9 around 8:45 a.m.
Emergency crews rushed to a home in the 400 block of South Jackson St.
The baby was transported to Warner Hospital & Health Services, but was pronounced dead at 9:30 a.m.
Clinton Police Chief, Ben Lowers, said “At this point, this is a death investigation and will remain as such until or unless we determine otherwise. We are following our death investigation protocol and anticipate more information following autopsy and toxicology reports."
The investigation is ongoing.