MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND)- The Monticello Casey’s General Store at 301 S. Market was robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday evening.
Police say at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, two black males entered the store, one went up to the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes.
The two then took the wallets and cell phones of the two workers before fleeing the scene.
the suspects were last seen fleeing on foot, south through the alley and then East on Marion Street.
The suspects are described as black males, both in their late twenties or early thirties, one is 5’04” the other was 5’08”.
Both were wearing masks and surgical type gloves. One was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and the other had on a black hooded sweatshirt.
The employees phones and one wallet have been recovered.
Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to contact the Monticello Police Department 217-762-7727 or 217-762-5761 after hours and on weekends.
