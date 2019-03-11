MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The rules to vape in Monticello are just as strict as smoking.
City leaders made amendments to public smoking rules.
Back in 2018, vaping became an issue when someone was using a vaporizer at a public pool. Terry Summers, the city's administrator, said there wasn't a rule at the time to ask the individual to smoke vaping. Plus, the city said the superintendent mentioned there was a problem with students vaping.
"I think its something to take serious and we are taking it seriously," Summers said.
According to the city's ordinance, one is not allowed to smoke on property that's owned by the city. However, it doesn't prohibit someone from smoking on public "right of ways" such as sidewalks.
Kellie and Bryant Evans said this is a rule they can get behind.
'I think when someone smokes on a public place, they infringe on my rights to enjoy the public place," Kellie said.
However, not everyone is on board with the smoking amendments. Becca Fowler said she occasionally vapes to kick her smoking habit. She clarified how she doesn't have a problem with the city trying to be smoke-free. She's at odds with the consequences.
Summers said fines for smoking and vaping in public places can equal from $100 to $750.
"I got a parking ticket for $50 and I thought that was steep," Fowler chuckled. "But that's a little ridiculous."
The city staff said a fine that hefty should deter a person from smoking or vaping in public.