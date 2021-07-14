MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – An unbearable smell is causing concern for people living in Monticello.
"Just driving by here, it smells like garbage,” Monticello resident David Davis said. "It got so bad I wouldn't even drive by here and I thought, I wonder why that is."
For quite some time, several people have complained the town has smelled bad. Described as everything from burning garbage to a room full or marijuana and skunks, the smell is coming from the Viobin plant on the west side of town.
“No one wants to smell that,” Davis said.
The unpleasant nose nuisance was brought up at Monday’s city council meeting. Council and the mayor said the smell was “unbearable” and announced a meeting between Viobin and Monticello for Tuesday.
People said the smell from Viobin lingers into downtown, where there are several restaurants. Those restaurants owners and managers said it has not impacted business yet, but they if the smells last much longer, it could impact business.
Viobin said it takes the complaints seriously and in a statement wrote “we are taking the odor concern very seriously and are in the process of addressing the concern both internally and with community leaders. Our engineering team is working diligently and has a plan in place to help mitigate the odor within the next 30-45 days."
"They need to do it quicker if they can,” Davis said.
WAND News reached out to the Monticello City Administrator to see how the meeting between them and the company on Tuesday went. We have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.