MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A Monticello man who sexually molested a child he was caring for was found guilty in a Piatt County trial.
A jury found Randy A. Younker guilty of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after just 46 minutes of deliberating Tuesday. Younker, who is 53, faces up to 60 years in prison when he will be sentenced in August.
According to The News-Gazette, the victim told adults about what happened in 2019, when Younker was charged. Piatt County State's Attorney Sarah Perry said the abuse occurred at Younker's Monticello apartment between 2017 and 2019.
Perry called seven witnesses, and five of those testified about Younker's propensity for committing sex crimes, the newspaper said. Those five said Younker abused them in Piatt and Macon Counties. Perry said she has "never had as many other victims before."
Perry worked in the Champaign County State's Attorney's office for eight years before moving to Piatt County.
Sentencing was sent for Aug. 19. A second Piatt County charge against Younker for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13 remains pending.
In a separate Macon County case, Younker faces sexual assault charges. He will be in court there on Aug. 31.
In 2003, Younker was placed on the Illinois sex offender registry after pleading guilty in Macon County to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child under 13. He served six years in prison for that crime.
