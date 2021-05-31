MONTICELLO, III (WAND) - "They have a hometown hero buried right here and most people probably don't even know his name."
Well, now they do.
The youngest Marine Medal of Honor Recipient is buried in the Monticello cemetery. At just 18-years old, Monticello native PFC Robert C. Burke fought and died during the Vietnam war. U.S Marine, Kyle Kakouris, ran 50 miles Memorial day weekend to make sure Burke's sacrifice is not forgotten.
"I've never done it before and I figured it'd be challenging." 41 miles in at the time WAND News spoke to Kakouris, he says it's been a tough weekend. "Not gonna lie, my legs are pretty, pretty sore at this point, more so than I think they've ever been." But the pain is worth it, all to remember Robert Burke's brave fight. Such a brave fight, Burke was honored as one of only 300 Marine Medal of Honor recipient.
The title is highest title any service member can ever earn, so St. Louis native Kakouris is running loudly and proudly, with a clear sign in his hand. "I put his name on this flag and running with it would kind of get people to ask questions and get to recognize him and make sure that he's remembered." Kakouris says.
On his Sunday portion of the 50-mile run, he ran into Robert Burke's niece, Lisa Burke Shofner. He says he plans to give the U.S Marine Corps flag he ran with to Robert Burke's niece.
Kyle is a U.S Marine as well. He says his 4-day long run was in effort to not only bring attention to who Robert Burke was, but to all who have died for the flag. He tells WAND, "We strive to do everything we do currently to maintain the legacy of those who have come before us, and who've made that Marine Corps name so synonymous to everybody."
He is hoping this Memorial Day Tribute encourages the community to recognize more hometown heroes. "There's a lot of heroes in this cemetery alone, not just him, that many people probably don't know or remember who they are, and I'd like to encourage people to take that time to maybe look them up."
Kakouris hopes to run for other hometown heroes in the years to come. He tells WAND News he is aware of another Marine Medal of Honor Recipient buried in Champaign.
The Old Breed News, a Marine magazine, gives a closer look at Robert Burke's life. This was printed in March - April 2006.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.