MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The chief of police for Monticello, John Carter, has resigned.
The News Gazette reports Mayor Larry Stoner made the announcement during Monday's city council meeting.
He has not given a reason for the resignation stating only, "It's a personnel issue, and I can't discuss it."
Mayor Stoner also announced at the meeting that Ward 2 Alderwoman Tammy Sebens has resigned. No reason was given for her resignation either.
WAND News will update you on this story as more information is made public.
