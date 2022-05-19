MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The Monticello CUSD #25 Board approved an agreement with the Monticello Education Association on a new four-year contract.
Negotiations finished on April 27 and the agreement was ratified by the MEA on May 3.
The new contract raises base pay by an average of 2.5% per year moving the starting pay for teachers from $38,800 this year to $43,000 over the life of the contract. Additional increases in yearly increments were made that impacted teachers after their tenth year of teaching and when earning a Master’s Degree.
With the new contract, teachers will see an average salary increase of 4.85% per year over four years.
Cooks, custodians, secretaries, and aides will see the same average increases as the teachers.
Starting rates will be set at $15.00 for cooks, $18.93 for custodians, $16.00 for secretaries, and $18.00 for aides for the life of the contract.
The Board and MEA also agreed to increases in health insurance contributions in the final two contract years, increases in stipends for teachers who are also coaches, pay for coaches who drive Sage vans for competitions, new stipends for HS GSA Club, MS Garden Club, and MS Symphonic Band, AP teachers, PK-5 Special Ed teachers, Speech Language Pathologists, and Social Workers.
Payrates also increased for gameday workers, dance chaperones, extended post-season days, and unused sick days upon retirement.
The new contract will run through the 2025-2026 school year.
