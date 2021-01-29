MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - Faculty and staff at the Monticello School District have been dealing with multiple fraudulent unemployment claims.
"This is a statewide issue, you know, it's not just specific to Monticello,” Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told WAND News.
He said his teachers have become a target for invalid unemployment claims.
"In the last six months, (we) have had about 70 fraudulent unemployment claims," Zimmerman said. "They were shocked to hear that that claim had been filed for them."
Even Zimmerman has become a victim.
"I myself have, you know, been a victim of this fraudulent unemployment claim. So that's kind of strange," he said.
Days after he was informed of his false claim, he got home to a debit card.
"I get a letter to my home from IDES saying, you know, yes we've received your claim and here's a debit card that we'll be putting your benefits on," he said.
Although Zimmerman was aware of the fraud, he said many people may not be prepared to handle the fake debit card.
"They receive a debit card in the mail and, you know, play on! Let's spend it, and then they get a notice that says, hey, you weren't supposed to," he said.
IDES lays out crucial information on their website on what to do if someone become a victim of unemployment fraud.
Officials said to not activate the card and to not call Key Bank, the banking company listed on the fraudulent debit cards. IDES also says to destroy the card and call their fraudulent hotline at 1-866-999-5630.
