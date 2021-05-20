(WAND)- Monticello Schools will be dismissing its students from class 30 minutes early on Thursday to prepare for a procession, escorting Officer Chris Oberheim.
According to a post from the Monticello Middle School's a procession for Officer Oberheim will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The escort will start in Champaign and pass through Monticello on Monticello Rd to Bridge St, then to I-72, before heading to Decatur.
Monticello High School, Middle School, and White Heath will all dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
Washington will dismiss its students at 12:40 p.m., and Lincoln students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
All Small Wonders PK times will stay the same.
