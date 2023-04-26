MONTICELLO, ILL. (WAND) - A high school class is taking students out the classroom and building new skills. The building trades class at Monticello High school is all about learning from the ground up. Students do so by tackling projects from sheds to decks.
"My favorite part is probably getting out of the classroom. You get to get up, work with your hands," said student Matthew Barnick.
"My favorite part is working with my hands. I don't have to sit at a desk the whole time. I get to be on my feet, I get to work. I get to talk with good people and do good work," said student Alaric Fulton.
The class's latest project was building five play houses. Each student learns multiple skills, from wiring to framing.
"With this project we're learning how to do trim, and how to build structures. Like siding, and walls and stuff like that," said Sophia Beery, student.
Ryan Woodham, industrial technology teacher at Monticello High School, made a Facebook post with a goal to sell the structures. He was shocked at the response of the community.
"A local gentleman reached out, and wishes to remain anonymous, but bought two of them and asked that we donated them to a kid that would appreciate them," said Woodham.
An hour after the post was made, Woodham said the other three sold. Some play houses are being used as chicken coops in the community.
Woodham is hoping to expand this class in the future. He is looking forward to creating new opportunities for students to serve the community.
"The hopes are that down the road, we'll almost have like a for-hire class. Where local residents can call and we can build porches, we can build sheds, we can build playhouses, whatever they need," said Woodham. "We'll have kids leading their own crews, ordering their own materials, and running their own projects."
