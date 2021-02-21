Monticello, ILL. (WAND)- The Monticello Township Highway Department is warning of the snow blowing across Monticello Road making it wet and slushy.
The Highway Department said this might also be the case for other area rural roads.
One of the workers with the Highway Department is plowing the wet slush off the roads.
Department Officials said to be careful when driving.
