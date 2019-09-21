Monticellobration marks another successful year

MONTICELLO Ill. (WAND) - The annual Monticellobration is back for another year and the community is waiting for your presence.
The Monticellobration is the annual street festival in the historic downtown of Monticello. This gives the community a chance to highlight the things that make their community both unique and home in Central Illinois.
Food trucks, vendor shopping, pop-ups, entertainment and much more can be seen all throughout the day.
The Piattran will also be running FREE shuttle servise from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. between Event Parking at the Monticello Aquatc Center.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. and will be held on Monticello Main Street.
The night will end with some live bands--It's an event you don't want to miss.