SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Moody's Investors Services, one of the country's leading credit rating agencies said adopting a graduated income-tax system in Illinois would provide much-needed revenue, but the state's credit rating would depend on how that new money is spent.
The report was released Monday following a proposed constitutional amendment that would replace the state's current flat income-tax rate of 4.95 percent with a graduated system. Higher rates would apply to higher incomes.
Last week, the Illinois Senate voted voted to approve the amendment.
It is now pending in the House.
If the House approves it, it would be up to the voters to decide in the November 2020 general election.
Moody's rates Illinois bonds as Baa3. That is the lowest investment-grade rating available.