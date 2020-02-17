(WAND) - In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 18, the moon will 'eclipse' Mars.
As the waning crescent moon rises, it will glide in front of Mars. The unusual event is call an occultation.
According to Space.com, the event can be seen with the naked eye or binoculars. Using a telescope would provide the best view.
In the central time zone, the event will begin around 6:25 a.m., after sunrise, and Mars will reappear around 7:50 a.m. CST.
Here are times across the U.S. when you can see the disappearance an reappearance of Mars.
- Atlanta: Disappearance - 7:07 a.m.; Reappearance - 8:45 a.m.
- Austin, Texas: Disappearance - 5:46 a.m.; Reappearance - 7:09 a.m.
- Boston: Disappearance - 7:44 a.m.; Reappearance - 9:10 a.m.
- Chicago: Disappearance - 6:07 a.m.; Reappearance - 7:35 a.m.
- Denver: Disappearance - 4:41 a.m.; Reappearance - 6:02 a.m.
- Kansas City, Missouri: Disappearance: 5:52 a.m.; Reappearance - 7:02 a.m.
- Las Vegas: Disappearance: 3:36 a.m.; Reappearance - 4:40 a.m
- Los Angeles: Disappearance - 3:38 a.m.; Reappearance - 4:29 a.m
- New York: Disappearance - 7:36 a.m.; Reappearance - 9:05 a.m.
- San Francisco: only Reappearance at 4:30 a.m.
- Tuscon, Arizona: Disappearance - 4:38 a.m.; Reappearance - 5:40 a.m.
- Washington, D.C.: Disappearance - 7:27 a.m.; Reappearance - 9 a.m.