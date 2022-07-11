DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - More Americans are delaying retirement due to consumer costs, according to a study by BMO Harris Bank. Many have a misconception of what it will look like to retire, and if they struggle, some are re-entering the work force.
The June jobs report showed an increase in employment participation for men and women over 65.
"They are thinking, 'Yes, I had planned for in one year, two year, I'm going to retire.' And because of that market, volatility for the rising costs, in general, they can't do that," said AARP Associate State Director Courtney Hedderman.
Hedderman says if older adults are re-entering the work force, they are usually finding part time or flexible jobs.
"Think about the public library, I think of even, you know, state federal employees even I mean really, almost any single industry is hiring at this point," Hedderman said.
One woman here in Decatur started working in retail instead of her regular job at age 77, now she's 94 and she says working at an older age has benefits.
"I feel free to do what I want because even though I have social security and other retirement it doesn't add up to that much," said Aileen Bellah, who works retail in Decatur. But besides just making money, she says she just really enjoys working there.
Hedderman recommends if you are looking to retire to take care to see what your monthly budget would be and see if you are truly ready.
