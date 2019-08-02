(WAND) - Two more infant sleeper products have been recalled over concerns about reported deaths.
The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet have been recalled because babies have rolled, unrestrained, from their back to their stomach or side.
The model number for the Eddie Bauer model is BT055CSY.
The model number for the Disney model is BT071DHS.
Model numbers are listed on the label underneath the fabric of the sleeper pad.About 24,000 units are included in the recall.
They were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and other baby stores from November 2014 through February 2017.
For more information, click HERE.