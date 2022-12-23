(WAND WEATHER)- The Arctic blast of cold will stick around Central Illinois through Christmas Day.
Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills blasted into Central Illinois Wednesday. This morning, we woke up to the coldest air in almost four years! (Back in late January 2019, Decatur dropped to -16°!)
About an inch or two of snow accompanied the bitterly cold air. This will cause blowing snow today with west winds at 30-50 miles-per-hour.
High temperatures today will climb to a few degrees above zero, but wind chills will remain dangerously cold in the -20° to -35° range.
Those below zero wind chills will stick around through Christmas morning.
Temperatures will slowly rise this weekend to around 12° Saturday and into the teens Sunday.
Another round of light snow moves in Sunday night and Monday.
Later next week, much warmer 40s and 50s return with rain instead of snow.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
